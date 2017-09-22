Woman Wielding A Machete & Gun At The Kardashian’s Store DASH Has Been Arrested

No matter how much you hate the Kardashians, you can’t just show up at their clothing store carrying a machete and a gun!

On Thursday the store DASH in West Hollywood got an unusual visit by a woman wielding a machete outside the store and screaming…

“The Kardashians will be executed if they step on Communist territory! They’ll be f***ing killed!!!”

By the way, the machete wielding was all caught on tape. The woman can be seen shaking the glass doors of the store as well as sliding the giant knife through crack between the doors, then dropping the weapon and walking away.

To make matters worse, earlier that day, the same woman allegedly walked in the store and threatened an employee with a gun.

Thankfully, police were able to track this woman down using the security camera footage. Her name is Maria Medrano. Officers found her late Thursday night in her home. While they were there they also found two airsoft guns similar to the weapon used at the DASH store.

Unfortunately, no word yet on why this happened or what point this woman was trying to make.