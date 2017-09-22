Wylie High School Extends Texas Love To Hurricane Harvey Damaged High School

Today, students from Wylie High School filled 3 buses with donations for the Gulf Coast’s Rockport-Fulton High School (in Rockport), which received major damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, according to CBS 11.

Hurricane Harvey destroyed the homes of many Rockport-Fulton High students.

In addition to bringing supplies, 166 Wylie High School students and 22 teachers are bringing their support to tonight’s Rockport-Fulton High/Ingleside High School football game.

The students and faculty members made the 400 mile/7-hour drive with one thing in mind, according to Wylie High School student body president Nadia Alem.

“It was just an overwhelming feeling of sadness and sorrow for people, because they are just like us”–“They go to school and then, one night, everything is just gone.”

Wylie students brought signs for the game, new instruments for band students, a new t-shirt cannon, plus a $5,000 donation.

Best wishes to Rockport-Fulton High, and to the students and teachers of Wylie High School for a safe and fun trip.