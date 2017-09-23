Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Expecting A Baby?

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner Pregnant?, Travis Scott
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Sources to TMZ say Travis Scott (singer, rapper, songwriter, recorder producer from Houston), 25-year-old boyfriend of Kylie Jenner since April, has been telling friends for weeks that Kylie is pregnant… with their daughter.

Kylie has allegedly been telling friends since early this month that she and Scott are becoming parents.

A publicity stunt? The truth?

One thing is is true, is that when it comes to current pictures, Kylie is only posting those of her, chest up. Otherwise, she’s posting old pics.

Speaking of snaps, TMZ reports multiple photo agencies say if her pregnancy is true, Kylie will be able to command major money over the next couple months for photos, should she decide to publicize her alleged pregnancy.

See current pics of Kylie, HERE!

