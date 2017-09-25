A $139 Plane Seat VS A $24,000 Plane Seat

By David Rancken
What is it about us that we’re so curious about watching other people eat stuff, or do stuff anywhere in the world.

Buzzfeed has a segment that always goes super-viral when two guys get to compare what it’s like to eat something that’s cheap VS something that’s ridiculously expensive. For example, they’ll compare a $2 sushi VS sushi that costs $135 each.

This time, the two guys compare airline experiences. $139 airline seat VS one that costs $24,000. Yeah, it already has over 3 million views!

Enjoy!

