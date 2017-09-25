American Idol Snags Luke Bryan As Second Judge

Bro-country is going to Hollywood!!!

In less than a week, auditions begin for the new and improved American Idol. Due to budget issues, the reboot has had some trouble nailing down judges. Katy Perry has been the only official judge to sign a deal since back before summer. Of course there have been rumors of other judges, but nothing ever confirmed…until now.

Ladies and gents, your newest American Idol judge is Luke Bryan! American Idol and ABC have confirmed the news, however, there is no comment on the deal he made with the show.

American Idol starts on March 4th.