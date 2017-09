Just like with Hurricane Harvey, Jennifer Lopez is putting her money where her mouth is.

If you didn’t know, J-lo is from Puerto Rico and still has family there. Sadly, there are still a few of her family members that she hasn’t been able to contact due to the devastation.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

In addition to pretty much heading up the relief efforts, J-Lo also donated $1 million of her own money according to New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo…

Thank you @JLo for co-chairing our #PuertoRico recovery efforts and for your $1M personal donation. https://t.co/eA5CGb00bI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 24, 2017

If you would like to help our friends in Puerto Rico, click HERE.