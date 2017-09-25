Jared Kushner Has Been Using His Private Email For White House Business

During the election, we were bombarded with talk Hilary’s emails. No matter what the subject, for the Republican party, it always came back to this…”But what about her emails?”

Fast forward nine months and it would appear that the shoe is on the other foot for the Trump Administration. Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Senior Presidential Advisor, has been using his private email account to carry out official White House business.

According to the BBC, Kushner sent dozens of emails via the account to the White House. Most of them about media coverage and event planning. So far there is no indication that anything classified was shared.