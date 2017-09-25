Little Girl Doesn’t Understand How To Use A Game Boy, Keeps Swiping The Screen Instead Of Pressing The Buttons

Thanks to iPads and iPhones we live in a touchscreen world. For most of us, the only gaming we do is with a few swipes of the finger tip. And that goes for kids too. Think about it, how often does your kid use your phone or tablet to play games or watch YouTube?

So what would happen if you let you child play with an old Nintendo Game Boy? Would he or she know what to do with it?

The short answer is…no. This poor little girl just keeps swiping the screen over and over and over.

Really though, the Game Boy kind of looks like an old phone, so we can see how she might get confused.