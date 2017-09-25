Petting Your Chihuahua Is (NOT) So Relaxing

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Chihuahua, Devil, Dog, Evil, growl, petting, snarl, Teeth
(Photo by FRANK RUMPENHORST/AFP/Getty Images)

Anyone else have a devil dog chihuahua?

As much as you love your little chichi, admit it, the older they get the more evil they become. And it’s not just pure evil directed at strangers, it’s evil that shows up in your own house from time to time. All you want to do is sit down with you furbaby for some snuggles and pets. However, your Chihuahua just isn’t having it.

Meet Paul Rugg, who thinks loving on his little baby is just delightful. Relaxing even. However, it would appear as though the dog has a different opinion of what’s happening. In fact, it seems like this chichi downright hates being touched.

Good luck Paul! Glad to see you still have all your fingers!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live