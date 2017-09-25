Robber Holds Up Bank and Walks To KFC

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Florida Man Robs Bank and Walks To KFC, Florida: The Second Chance State, Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 47
Photo: David Silverman/Getty Images

Gainesville Sun reports Samuel Jevon Reaves recently entered a Wells Fargo bank and told a teller he needed money.

The teller asked Reaves if he had a debit card, and Reaves responded, “This is a robbery. Give me all your money in the bank.”

The tell gave Reaves about $10k, and Reaves calmly left with it… and walked to a nearby KFC!

While Reaves was walking to KFC, a Wells Fargo employee was following.

While Reaves was at KFC, he ordered food, went to a table, and asked another customer for a ciggy.

Soon, police arrived.

No $10k, KFC or cigarette for Reaves… just jail. Guess he wanted one last chicken leg before his legs walk into prison.

Another perfect example of “Florida: The Second Chance State.” Make a mistake, and chances are Florida will give you another chance, after you sit your KFC and cigarette down, and enjoy prison food.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live