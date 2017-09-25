Take A Look At The Average American’s Money Management and Debt

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: American Workers, Americans In Debt, Living Paycheck To Paycheck
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Living paycheck to paycheck” isn’t a comfortable phrase to say, but in truth, a new survey from Careerbuilder.com reveals a high percentage of those surveyed are saying just that.

Take a look at these stats:.

  • 78% of U.S. workers live paycheck-to-paycheck
  • 3 in 4 workers are in debt and over half of them feel they always will be
  • almost 9% of those earning $100k or more per year are living paycheck to paycheck
  • 28% of persons earning $50-99K per year live paycheck-to-paycheck
  • 51% of persons earning less than $50k per year usually live paycheck to paycheck and 73% of those are in debt
  • almost 25% of those in the survey save nothing each month.

Bottom line, don’t spend what you don’t have, and avoid unnecessary debt.

Yes, for many, easier said than done.

 

