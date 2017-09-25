Target Raising Hourly Minimum Wage To $11 and To $15 By 2020

Target is planning to catch up to Walmart and other competitors, by increasing it’s base hourly wage, according to CBS 11.

Beginning next month, Target’s minimum hourly wage will raise by $1, to $11 per.

By the end of 2020, Target’s minimum hourly wage will be $20.

Target CEO Brian Cornell says, ““We see this not only as an investment in our team but an investment in an elevated experience for our guests and the communities we serve.”

Target hopes to attract top-quality employees by offering higher wages, and $15 per hour by 2020 could force it’s competitors to do the same.

As shoppers become increasingly tech-savvy, retail must have employees who are the same, and higher wages will attract them.

