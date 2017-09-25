Ted Nugent Slams NFL Protestors, Applauds ‘Real Americans’

By Hayden Wright

Controversial rocker-activist Ted Nugent has spoken out against the raft of NFL players who’ve kneeled during the national anthem. Colin Kaepernick launched the movement last year, vowing to kneel or sit until America faces its history of social injustice and racial inequality.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump called the protestors “sons of b——” and urged team owners to fire them. Hot on Trump’s heels, Nugent shared a Facebook post suggesting the players “take a knee” on various battlegrounds from American history. Nugent invoked the battles at Valley Forge, Normandy, Vietnam and Fallujah as events where Americans died to protect “the flag.”

“Real Americans have given their lives all over the world,” he wrote. “When you use the banner under which they fought as a source for your displeasure, you dishonor the memories of those who bled for the very freedoms you have. That’s what the red stripes mean. It represents the blood of those who spilled a sea of it defending your liberty.”

Nugent argued that by choosing not to stand during the national anthem, players snubbed the sacrifices made by military veterans.

“You haven’t an inkling what it took to get you where you are; but your ‘protest’ is duly noted,” he wrote. “Not only is it disgraceful to a nation of real heroes, it serves the purpose of pointing to your ingratitude for those who chose to defend you under that banner that will still wave long after your jersey is issued to another.”

Meanwhile, musicians like Stevie Wonder, Pharrell, Dave Matthews, Eddie Vedder and more knelt in solidarity with Kaepernick and his fellow NFL protestors.

