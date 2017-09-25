One hit wonders are groups or artists who had 1 hit song, and you wonder what happened to them/he/she?

According to Ranker.com, these are the Top 10 Greatest One-Hit Wonder songs.

10. I Melt With You – Modern English

9. “Spirit in the Sky” – Norman Greenbaum

8. “Black Betty” – Ram Jam

7. “867-5309” – Tommy Tutone

6. “Tainted Love” – Soft Cell

5. “Take on Me” – Aha

4. “Come on Eileen” – Dexys Midnight Runners

3. “Play That Funky Music” – Wild Cherry

2. “Video Killed the Radio Star” – Buggles

1. “My Sharona” – The Knack

How do you feel about the list? Agree? Disagree? Feel the order should be different?