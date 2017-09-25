“Walking Dead” Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Expecting Child!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton (his girlfriend since 2009) are expecting a girl!
Yesterday while at the Supernatural convention in New Jersey, Morgan slipped-out the info in front of an audience.
Shortly after, Morgan posted this…
Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment… thank you. We shall cherish…. I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans… and, as usual… she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless. Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible @cw_supernatural family! Love ya all, and had a blast seeing you. And most of all… all the love in the world to my boys… @jensenackles and @jaredpadalecki it's always too little time together… but it's always special. I miss ya both. Xojd
The 51-year-old Morgan currently shares a 7-year-old son named Gus with Burton.
Best wishes to Jeffrey and Hilarie on their growing family.