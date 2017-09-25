“Walking Dead” Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Expecting Child!

By Blake Powers
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actors Hilarie Burton (L) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton (his girlfriend since 2009) are expecting a girl!

Yesterday while at the Supernatural convention in New Jersey, Morgan slipped-out the info in front of an audience.

Shortly after, Morgan posted this…

The 51-year-old Morgan currently shares a 7-year-old son named Gus with Burton.

Best wishes to Jeffrey and Hilarie on their growing family.

 

