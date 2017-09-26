90% Of North Texas Paper License Plates Are FAKE

CBS 11’s Consumer Justice Investigator Cristin Severence reports the Dallas County Clean Air Task Force, which in reality is a group of traffic deputies and detectives, is being shut down.

The Dallas County Clean Air Task Force’s job is to get FAKE paper vehicle tags off roads. The fake documents are being used by drug dealers, human traffickers, terrorists and/or those hiding themselves or their vehicle from the law and 90% of the paper tags on North Texas roads… are phony!

CBS 11’s Consumer Justice rode with undercover detectives who purchased (2) fake paper plates from a man identified as Jose Hernandez at a gas station, with deputies waiting nearby. Hernandez was arrested and a printer was in the back seat of his vehicle. Hernandez now faces (2) felony charges of tampering with a government document.

In addition, Dallas County Deputy Constable Agustin Saucedo was caught with fake paper plates, which he had made from his home computer, and was charged with a felony for Reproducing Temporary Tags, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, and earned Saucedo 96 hours of community service and cost him his position.

Task Force Captain John Dohmann says the Dallas County Clean Air Task Force will be officially dissolved September 30th. Dohmann says after that, “If nobody is enforcing it anywhere… well, then it’s just going to get worse.”

