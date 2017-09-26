Austria Has A Mural To Kurt Cobain, But It Looks Exactly Like David Spade

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

It’s been over 20 years since we lost Kurt Cobain. He’s a music legend that we still pay tribute to from time to time. Nirvana gave birth to a new genre of music…grunge. Plus bonus points, that band gave us Dave Grohl.

Long story short, it isn’t uncommon to still see tributes to the late Kurt Cobain. However, the most recent mural out of Austria has us scratching out heads. Why? Because it doesn’t look like Kurt Cobain. Instead, it looks like comedian David Spade.

Yeah, that’s definitely David Spade.

 

