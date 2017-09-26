Chip and Joanna Gaines to End “Fixer Upper” Show

They put Waco on a much bigger map, but the show that catapulted them to stardom is ending.

Chip and Joanna Gaines will end their HGTV Fixer Upper show with this upcoming fifth season that starts Nov. 25.

JUST IN: 'Fixer Upper' ending after Season 5, Chip and Joanna Gaines announce. https://t.co/mBYUwxJmVQ (Credit: AP Images) pic.twitter.com/ayJl2WtJJt — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2017

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

Waco has benefited greatly from the Gaines with thousands of new jobs and tourism to the Gaines Marketplace. They will no doubt be missed.