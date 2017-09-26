How Do You Feel The Dallas Cowboys Handle The “Knee” and National Anthem Issue Last Night?

By Blake Powers
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms and kneel during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last night before the Dallas Cowboys played the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium, the Cowboys organization took a knee, briefly, before the national anthem.

Then, both the Cowboys and Cardinals stood for the national anthem.

CBS 11 reports some Cowboys fans gathered at Uptown’s Nodding Donkey expressed their opinions on how the Cowboys handled the controversial “knee.”

Christina Vela – ““I thought they did it right”–“You kneel before the anthem and then you stand during it. That’s a respectful way to handle it.”

Cumarr Archer – “They kind of mixed the two together. A little different from what everyone else is doing.”

