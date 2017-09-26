How Do You Feel The Dallas Cowboys Handle The “Knee” and National Anthem Issue Last Night?

Last night before the Dallas Cowboys played the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium, the Cowboys organization took a knee, briefly, before the national anthem.

Then, both the Cowboys and Cardinals stood for the national anthem.

CBS 11 reports some Cowboys fans gathered at Uptown’s Nodding Donkey expressed their opinions on how the Cowboys handled the controversial “knee.”

Christina Vela – ““I thought they did it right”–“You kneel before the anthem and then you stand during it. That’s a respectful way to handle it.”

Cumarr Archer – “They kind of mixed the two together. A little different from what everyone else is doing.”