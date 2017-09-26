David Bowie Musicians Schedule Tribute Tour for 2018

By Jon Wiederhorn

A talented group of artists that played with music legend David Bowie over the decades will join forces for a 2018 tribute tour across 26 cities in North America and Europe.

The main performers for Celebrating David Bowie are King Crimson multi-instrumentalist and singer Adrian Belew, Pianist Mike Garson, guitarist Gerry Leonard and bassist Carmine Rojas. Fishbone vocalist Angelo Moore and Guatemalan singer/guitarist Gaby Moreno. are also part of the lineup, which will be augmented by “addition special guests,” according to the official tour site.

Garson was the first of the featured musicians to perform with Bowie; he played live on the Ziggy Stardust tour in 1972 and 1973 and is on Aladdin Sane, reports Spin. Belew joined The Thin White Duke on guitar for several world tours and was the music director for Bowie’s 1990 Sound+Vision tour.

Rojas played bass on album recordings of “Let’s Dance” and “Modern, Love” and Leonard played guitar on 2002’s Heathen, 2003’s Reality and 2013’s The Next Day (2013).

The Celebrating Bowie tour launches in Paris on January 10, 2018 and runs through March 11 in Portland, Oregon. See all the date below.

01/10 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

01/12 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

01/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

01/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

01/16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

01/17 – Ultrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

02/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

02/12 – New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/13 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

02/16 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

02/17 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

02/22 – Milwaukee, MN @ Pabst Theatre

02/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

02/25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/04 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

03/06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

03/07 – Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

03/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater