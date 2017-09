When you throw shade at celebrities, there is a chance you could get that shade thrown back in your face.

It’s something that Jimmy Kimmel likes to do. He likes to let celebrities read the mean tweets that strangers say about them and then they get to respond.

Last night, the latest edition. You don’t shade Wonder Woman. Or Hermione Granger. Jake Gyllenhaal got threatened with a punch to the face. And, c’mon, who insults Jim Parsons?