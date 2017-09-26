Hansen Unplugged: Dale Sounds Off On Those Who Don’t Know What “Kneeling” Is Really About

In Dallas / Fort Worth, there is no better sports guy other than Dale Hansen. When he speaks, people have a tendency to listen. In recent years, Dale has been going “unplugged” more and more, telling it like it is whether you like it or not.

Last night was no different. Dale hit on a pretty big sore spot in the United States right now…kneeling during the National Anthem. From the beginning, kneeling hasn’t been about the flag or the anthem, it’s been about equality. He doesn’t just address the kneeling, he goes in a little deeper, touches on white privilege being a problem in this country.

You can watch the entire segment HERE.

