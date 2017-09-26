One Direction star Harry Styles Looks To Be In A New Relationship!

By Blake Powers
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Harry Styles (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images/iheartmedia)

If looks are true, One Direction star Harry Styles looks to be dating Victoria Secret model Camille Rowe.

Last week Camille was seen smiling with support at one of Harry’s performances.

Yesterday Harry and Camille were seen at an L.A. restaurant, and Harry was holding her bag/purse, despite his injured wrist being wrapped. Guys don’t hold just any woman’s bag. It’s usually a gf or their wife’s. Hmm!

Either they’re ‘together’, or Harry wondered if she was carrying a recording device… lol!

Guys don’t carry just anyone’s purse. They only pick up their girlfriend’s or wife’s purse… unless they’re a purse snatcher. Harry’s worth around $50 million, so he doesn’t need to be… 🙂

