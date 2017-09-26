One Direction star Harry Styles Looks To Be In A New Relationship!

If looks are true, One Direction star Harry Styles looks to be dating Victoria Secret model Camille Rowe.

Last week Camille was seen smiling with support at one of Harry’s performances.

Yesterday Harry and Camille were seen at an L.A. restaurant, and Harry was holding her bag/purse, despite his injured wrist being wrapped. Guys don’t hold just any woman’s bag. It’s usually a gf or their wife’s. Hmm!

Harry with Camille Rowe back in California-J pic.twitter.com/qopGQV7BtQ — 1D Updates (@WW1DUpdates) September 25, 2017

Either they’re ‘together’, or Harry wondered if she was carrying a recording device… lol!

