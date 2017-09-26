Pop Star Aaron Carter Finally In Rehab

By Blake Powers
CLARKESVILLE, GA - JULY 15: Singer Aaron Carter poses for his booking photo after being charged for marijuana possession and suspicion of driving under the influence on July 15, 2017 in Clarkesville, Georgia. Carter's girlfriend, Madison Parker who was with him, was also arrested with drug-related charges and obstruction (Photo: Habersham Co Sheriff Office/Getty Images)

Pop star Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter,  is finally in rehab!

Carter, who was recently on TV’s The Doctors, has been dealing with stress through meds, and the program offered to pay for his rehab. Aaron refused to go.

TMZ  reports The Doctors sent an interventionist to Aaron’s Florida home last Thursday, and after waiting 4 hours, the person left.

Friday, Aaron finally agreed to talk and was told again that The Doctors would pay for his treatment. He agreed, and is currently in a California rehab facility, where he will be for 3 months.

Best wishes to Aaron for a full recovery and healthy future.

