Just last year, rapper B.o.B. and Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson had an epic exchange via Twitter over whether or not the Earth is flat. Basic science tells us the Earth is in fact round. However, B.o.B. needs more proof.

So how do you prove it? With satellites of course!

B.o.B. has actually started a GoFundMe page called “Show Bob the Curve” in order to help pay for the satellites he plans on sending up and around Earth.

So far he’s already raised over $660,000.