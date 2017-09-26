The Dallas Cowboys Take A Knee, Just Not During The National Anthem

On Sunday, just before kickoff, we witnessed several players, even entire teams kneel in solidarity during the National Anthem. The peaceful protest isn’t about the flag, it’s about bringing awareness of inequality.

Of course there is quite a bit of controversy surrounding the idea of taking a knee. There are plenty of people who believe it is disrespectful to our country. On the other hand, most people can agree that racism is disrespectful…you get the idea we’re going for here.

To make a long story short, these events left Dallas Cowboys fans wondering what their stance is on the situation. And in typical Cowboys form, they have to do it their own way. And that’s ok. Instead of kneeling during the anthem, the team, including Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett, took a knee before the National Anthem to show unity. However, they did want to separate that message from the anthem itself. After kneeling, the team stood up and linked arms during the National Anthem.

Even separating the two events still led to boos by the Arizona crowd.

Coach Garrett did release a statement, at least according David Helman who writes for DallasCowboys.com…

Jason Garrett explains the Cowboys’ rationale for not wanting to involve the flag or national anthem in their pregame demonstration. pic.twitter.com/wHhdE6qKzL — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 26, 2017

It seems like this was a collective decision amongst the players and staff. They clearly wanted to make a statement, but didn’t want to involve the American flag. But let’s be honest, if it weren’t for Colin Kaepernick kneeling the first time during the National Anthem, not out of disrespect, but so people would notice, the Cowboys probably would have never ever kneeled in support for the cause at all. There’s definitely more impact when you have an entire team willing to take a knee.

And of course, President Trump had to weigh in saying…

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Well, ok. Seems like an appropriate response to a team who went out of their way to make their protest separate from the National Anthem to be respectful!!!!!!!!!