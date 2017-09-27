“Jason Bourne” Star Julia Stiles and Actor/Cameraman Preston J. Cook Are Married

Jason Bourne co-star Julia Stiles has married, according to E!News.

Earlier this month, Julia married boyfriend Preston J. Cook on a beach in Seattle.

The couple met on the set of the 201 movie Blackway, which Julia starred in, and Cook was 2nd assistant cameraman. Cook has also worked behind the camera on The Revenant, Deadpool and War for the Planet of the Apes.

The couple became engaged during Christmas 2015.

Julia just posted this…

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨ A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

In June, E! reported Julia and Preston were expecting their first child and since then she has shared several baby bump photos.

That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Congratulations to Julia and Preston on their wedding and upcoming child.