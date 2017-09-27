“Jason Bourne” Star Julia Stiles and Actor/Cameraman Preston J. Cook Are Married

Jason Bourne co-star Julia Stiles has married, according to E!News.
Earlier this month, Julia married boyfriend Preston J. Cook on a beach in Seattle.
The couple met on the set of the 201 movie Blackway, which Julia starred in, and Cook was 2nd assistant cameraman. Cook has also worked behind the camera on The Revenant, Deadpool and War for the Planet of the Apes.
The couple became engaged during Christmas 2015.
Julia just posted this…
In June, E! reported Julia and Preston were expecting their first child and since then she has shared several baby bump photos.
Congratulations to Julia and Preston on their wedding and upcoming child.