“Jason Bourne” Star Julia Stiles and Actor/Cameraman Preston J. Cook Are Married

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Jason Bourne, Julia Stiles, Pregnancy, Preston J. Cook, Weddings
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA US actress Julia Stiles

Jason Bourne co-star Julia Stiles has married, according to E!News.

Earlier this month, Julia married boyfriend Preston J. Cook on a beach in Seattle.

The couple met on the set of the 201 movie Blackway, which Julia starred in, and Cook was 2nd assistant cameraman. Cook has also worked behind the camera on The Revenant, Deadpool and War for the Planet of the Apes.

The couple became engaged during Christmas 2015.

Julia just posted this…

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

In June, E! reported Julia and Preston were expecting their first child and since then she has shared several baby bump photos.

 

That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

 

Alright, I couldn't resist.

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

Congratulations to Julia and Preston on their wedding and upcoming child.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live