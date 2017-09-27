Dyson To Design An Electric Car

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Dyson, Dyson Electric Cars, Dyson Ltd., Dyson Vacuums, electric cars
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14, 2016: Dyson founder and chief engineer Sir James Dyson (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

First vacuums, now electric cars!

James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of British company Dyson Ltd. emailed his staff with the news yesterday of investing $2.4 billion into designing an electric car, according to CBS 11.

 

Dyson said his team of 400 engineers and others are working on the project. Plus, the company recently hired former Tesla communications rep Ricardo Reyes as chief spokesman.

Since 1990, Dyson has been working periodically on vehicle technology. Now, the company plans to release it’s electric car in 2020.

Dyson hasn’t released any vehicle specifics due to the extremely competitive nature of the industry. Wisely so.

Wonder if it’ll come apart easily for maintenance and cleaning? Ha!

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live