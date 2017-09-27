Dyson To Design An Electric Car

First vacuums, now electric cars!

James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of British company Dyson Ltd. emailed his staff with the news yesterday of investing $2.4 billion into designing an electric car, according to CBS 11.

Dyson said his team of 400 engineers and others are working on the project. Plus, the company recently hired former Tesla communications rep Ricardo Reyes as chief spokesman.

Since 1990, Dyson has been working periodically on vehicle technology. Now, the company plans to release it’s electric car in 2020.

Dyson hasn’t released any vehicle specifics due to the extremely competitive nature of the industry. Wisely so.

Wonder if it’ll come apart easily for maintenance and cleaning? Ha!