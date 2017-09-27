Game Of Thrones Stars, Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie Are Engaged!

It was only a matter of time before these two costars got engaged. From the moment their on-screen romance began to blossom, every GOT fan was on board for a real relationship. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait too long for it to happen.

The couple officially announced their relationship back in 2016, even though it had been rumored the two had been on again off again for the last five years. As Game of Thrones comes to an end, the couple are gearing up to start their new lives together in matrimony.

Congrats to Kit and Rose on their engagement. Sources close to the couple confirmed the news with People. And apparently, the couple put an engagement announcement in their hometown newspaper. The announcement said…

Mr. K.C. Harrington and Miss R.E. Leslie…the engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harrington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire. You can see the announcement HERE.

Perhaps they’ll have a winter themed wedding!!!