In 2016, Over 6M People In Texas Didn’t Vote In The Presidential Election

Ok, Texas…this is depressing. Where were you on election day? If you don’t vote in any other election, you should at least vote for the President of the United States. There are so many no votes left on the table that it could have changed the candidate! That’s not a Trump dig, for all we know those votes could have pushed Bernie Sanders in the lead or perhaps we could have had our first Libertarian candidate. (That would have been a big deal, especially in Texas!)

Roughly 6.1 million people in the state of Texas did NOT vote. Michael Li, who works in redistricting and voting counsel at NYU, did a break down of voting for this great state. By the way, Li is from Texas, so there is no bias here.

What he found is that 6,131,861 registered votes just didn’t vote. To take things even further, 406,311 people were eligible to vote, but never registered. As for those who voted in the other category, tops out at 2,295,209.

So how do we get Texans voting? We are open to all suggestions.