Mark Cuban Lends Mavs Plane To J.J. Barea, So He Can Take Supplies To Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria did it’s best to completely destroyed Puerto Rico. There’s a desperate need for food and supplies right now. Not to mention, most of Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. Territory, is without power.

Just look at this before and after Hurricane Maria…

The Suomi NPP satellite generated this "before/after" image of visible lights in #PuertoRico early this morning (9/25/17) vs. (7/24/17) pic.twitter.com/V7vjMNDgOV — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) September 25, 2017

The utter darkness is just heartbreaking. While there is help on the way, there’s also one local hero who just couldn’t sit back and let his home wait. Our very own Dallas Mav, J.J. Barea, started a You Caring Fund in an effort to help those in Puerto Rico as well as his own family. So far, he’s already managed to get a little over $117,000. But sadly, that’s just not enough. If you would like to help Puerto Rico, please donate HERE.

The story doesn’t end there. Even with basketball season starting up, Mark Cuban told Barea to take the Mavs’ jet to Puerto Rico. Barea filled the plane with food, water, and various other supplies to take back home. Of course Barea will also bring back his mother and grandmother back to Texas.

Amazing!