Now Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant?

Another day, another Kardashian pregnancy.

Seriously, what is in the Calabasas water? We have three possibly pregnant Kardashians. Just a month or so after we find out Kim is expecting a baby #3, a girl via surrogate, the rumors start in that Kylie is pregnant. Well, here to complete the ultimate baby trifecta…Khloe Kardashian!

Rumor has it that Khloe is expecting a baby with boyfriend and NBA player Tristan Thompson.

According to TMZ and People, multiple sources say the pregnancy isn’t a rumor, however, neither Khloe or Tristan have confirmed the news themselves. In fact, Khloe shared this amazing body shot just three days ago.

Last swim before we're off to Cleveland! 💕 PS it's an antique mirror to all the ones who don't know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

She doesn’t look pregnant here, but she may not be very far along. Or this rumor that was just started to take some of the heat off her sisters’ possible pregnancies. Or perhaps we will find on the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which just so happens to premiere on October 1st.