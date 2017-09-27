Ready For The NEW Nude Male Version Of The Fanny Pack – “The DadBag”?

Twenty-seven-year-old London works for an ad agency and what was supposed to be a joke, could be turning into money for Albert Pukies, according to The Star.

Pukies said, “It was definitely a joke”–“But now it looks like quite a few people want it so I’m producing it and planning to launch in a couple weeks.”

Pukies says his DadBag was inspired by the media saying dad-bods are hot, and what women want in a man.

The Star reports the DadBag comes in 6 models of various pigment, hairiness, and looks like the nude overweight belly of a guy and worn like a fanny pack, or “bumbag” as said in the U.K.

How is demand so far? Pukie’s website recently logged a half-million hits, the DadBag Instagram has over 10,000 followers and the mailing list has added over 8,000 new subscribers.

Again, Pukies is still working on actually launching the product. His website is http://www.thedadbag.com.

Imagine a group of DadBag wearing guys at a Cowboys, Mavericks, Stars or Rangers game? Imagine watching them all open theirs simultaneously and pull out bear, while everyone watches on a big screen? Better yet, a group of women! The audience may need paramedics. Stand by!