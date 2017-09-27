Twitter Testing 280 Character Limit

Time reports Twitter is considering doubling it’s character limit to 280!

Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. 👇https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL — Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017

Twitter says “Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English, but it is not for those Tweeting in Japanese.”

This feature is currently only available to a few at this time, and not available in Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

I have to admit, I often wish Twitter offered more characters. Reading correctly at a glance would be easier for many.

An article from Forbes says Twitter is behind times with little change in 10 years and bordering on obsolescence.

Would you use Twitter more with 280 characters?