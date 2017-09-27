Twitter Testing 280 Character Limit

Time reports Twitter is considering doubling it’s character limit to 280!
Twitter says “Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English, but it is not for those Tweeting in Japanese.”
This feature is currently only available to a few at this time, and not available in Japanese, Chinese and Korean.
I have to admit, I often wish Twitter offered more characters. Reading correctly at a glance would be easier for many.
An article from Forbes says Twitter is behind times with little change in 10 years and bordering on obsolescence.
Would you use Twitter more with 280 characters?