[WATCH] ‘Annihilation’ Teaser Trailer Hits The Internet

The trailer for the new movie ‘Annihilation’, based on the novel of the same name has just hit the internet and it looks awesome!

Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodrigues, Tessa Thompaon, and Oscar Isaac’s star in the film and it was written and directed by Alex Garland, who was the creator of ‘Ex-Machina’.

The film is centered around a biologist (Natalie Portman), who’s husband disappears. She then goes on an expedition with a Psychologist (Jennifer Jason Leigh), an Anthropologist (Gina Rodriguez), and a Surveyor (Tessa Thompson) to find her husband.

And based on the trailer it’s going to be great!