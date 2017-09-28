Delta Airlines Begins FREE Texting On Flights This Sunday

Yeah, you read the headline correctly!

Beginning Sunday, Delta will become the 1st U.S. based global airline to offer FREE texting during flights, minus photo or video file transfers.

Thanks to Delta’s Gogo in-flight internet service, passengers can avoid giving their minds and bodies a much needed break from texting.

The service will allow the use of iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

All Gogo-enabled Delta flights (including planes with 2 or more cabins) will offer the service. Currently, Delta has 200 wi-fi capable aircraft and plans to have over 600 more for domestic and international flights over the next 2 years.

Wonder how long it will take other airlines to do the same? Wonder many people will forget to turn their text notice volume down or off to avoid a plane sounding like a teen who just got their first phone? I predict not long for either… :).