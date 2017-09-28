Evil Dad Pranks Toddler Into Thinking He Sawed Off A Hand

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Dad, Hand, Prank, Saw, Toddler

As Halloween approaches, there will be an influx of prank videos. However, this one might be taking things a bit too far.

This poor toddler is just trying to play with his toy saw…that is until is cuts off dad’s arm! Yeah, that’s right, the best dad ever, was holding onto a fake hand. As soon as his son goes to “chop” off his arm, dad drops the fake hand.

To no surprise, this kid just loses it. You can actually see the initial shock. Watch his little hand start shaking while he slowly backs away from the situation. He even screams!

Don’t worry though, after just a few seconds of letting the kid freak out, dad reveals he still has a hand. But dang! That’s hardcore!

 

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live