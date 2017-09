Earlier this month, Fox News Channel political personality Meghan McCain, daughter of U.S. Senator John McCain, announced her departure.

I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2017

– continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2017

E! News reports McCain as a self-described “Blonde Republican”, has a liberal view on several social issues, will be a regular co-host on The View (as reported by Variety), filling the seat of Jedediah Bila, who is leaving the show after only one year.

