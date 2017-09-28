Groundbreaking Day For New Rangers Stadium

Today, Texas Rangers officials, Major League Baseball and the City of Arlington break ground for the new 41,000 seat, retractable roof, $1 billion dollar Globe Life Park.

CBS 11 reports some features of the new Globe Life Park will include:

more vertical seating decks, putting fans closer to the action

walls of glass

transparent retractable roof

additional safety measures

Arlington families were offered free tickets to tonight’s game with the Oakland A’s to commemorate the groundbreaking.

Former Rangers Ivan Rodriguez and Kenny Rogers will take part in the ceremonial 1st pitch.

Concourses will offer a view to the field which current park does not offer. pic.twitter.com/GpkaCJA2a2 — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) September 21, 2017

The new Globe Life Park is scheduled to open for the 2020 season and CBS 11 reports it will keep the Rangers in Arlington until at least 2054.

Best wishes to the Rangers and all the construction workers who will take part on the project for a great and safe build.

Hope they tint that glass!