Groundbreaking Day For New Rangers Stadium

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Globe Life Park, MLB, New Globe Life Park, Texas Rangers, The City Of Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Fans look on as two fighter jets fly over during the National Anthem on Opening Day before the Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 4, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Today, Texas Rangers officials, Major League Baseball and the City of Arlington break ground for the new 41,000 seat, retractable roof, $1 billion dollar Globe Life Park.

interior seating bowl Groundbreaking Day For New Rangers Stadium

Globe Life Park (Photo: courtesy of HKS)

CBS 11 reports some features of the new Globe Life Park will include:

  • more vertical seating decks, putting fans closer to the action
  • walls of glass
  • transparent retractable roof
  • additional safety measures
north plaza 02 Groundbreaking Day For New Rangers Stadium

Globe Life Park (Photo: courtesy of HKS)

Arlington families were offered free tickets to tonight’s game with the Oakland A’s to commemorate the groundbreaking.

north wall upper concourse Groundbreaking Day For New Rangers Stadium

Globe Life Park (Photo: courtesy of HKS)

Former Rangers Ivan Rodriguez and Kenny Rogers will take part in the ceremonial 1st pitch.

The new Globe Life Park is scheduled to open for the 2020 season and CBS 11 reports it will keep the Rangers in Arlington until at least 2054.

Best wishes to the Rangers and all the construction workers who will take part on the project for a great and safe build.

Hope they tint that glass!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live