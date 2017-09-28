Hugh Hefner Has Passed Away At The Age 91

It’s the end of an era. While Playboy lives on, it’s founder has gone on to his eternal resting place. Hugh Hefner has died at age 91.

Sadly, Hef passed away due to natural causes on Wednesday. A representative of Playboy Enterprises told People…

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.”

Of course, Hef’s son Cooper also released a statement of his own, saying…

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

As expected, those who knew and loved Hef have taken to Twitter. Bridget Marquardt, one of the original Girl’s Next Door said…

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔 pic.twitter.com/RkHje7h0Un — Bridget Marquardt (@Bridget) September 28, 2017

Shannon Tweed aka Shannon Simmons, one of the most iconic Playboy centerfolds said…

RIP my friend. You changed the world. A post shared by ShannonLeeTweedSimmons (@shannonleetweedsimmons) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Pam Anderson simply shared this sweet pic of herself with Hef.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

Not too long after posting that pic, she also posted a video of herself with messy makeup, clearly she was and had been crying over the loss of her dear friend. At one point she whispers, “Goodbye Hef.”

Former playmate Jenny McCarthy also thanked him for changing her life.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. Thank you for choosing me to be one of your bunnies. I hope I made you proud. I will forever be grateful. 🙏🏻😓❤️ A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

And of course, Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on Hef too.

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace Hef.