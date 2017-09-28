Hugh Hefner Has Passed Away At The Age 91

It’s the end of an era. While Playboy lives on, it’s founder has gone on to his eternal resting place. Hugh Hefner has died at age 91.
Sadly, Hef passed away due to natural causes on Wednesday. A representative of Playboy Enterprises told People…
“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.”
Of course, Hef’s son Cooper also released a statement of his own, saying…
“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”
As expected, those who knew and loved Hef have taken to Twitter. Bridget Marquardt, one of the original Girl’s Next Door said…
Shannon Tweed aka Shannon Simmons, one of the most iconic Playboy centerfolds said…
Pam Anderson simply shared this sweet pic of herself with Hef.
Not too long after posting that pic, she also posted a video of herself with messy makeup, clearly she was and had been crying over the loss of her dear friend. At one point she whispers, “Goodbye Hef.”
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … "It's movie time" You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋
Former playmate Jenny McCarthy also thanked him for changing her life.
And of course, Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on Hef too.
Rest in peace Hef.