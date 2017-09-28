Hugh Hefner’s Crypt Will Be Next To Marilyn Monroe’s

TMZ reveals Playboy founder Hugh Hefner planned ahead towards eternal bliss and will be interred next to Playboy and Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, who graced the cover of the first issue of Playboy magazine.

In 1992, Hef purchased the crypt next to Marilyn’s in L.A.’s Westwood Village Memorial Park for $75,000 and once said, “Spending an eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up.”

One of Marilyn’s big movies was 1959’s Some Like It Hot. Wonder if they can put that under Hugh’s name on the crypt? LOL!

When you look at the pictures of where Hugh’s final resting place will be, take notice of Marilyn’s crypt. It has a different exterior compared to the others next to it, plus it looks to be the only one with fresh flowers.

You’ve heard the saying, “you can’t take it with you.” Well, Hefner will just move in next to it. Lol!

