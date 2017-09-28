Hugh Hefner’s Death Sparks Concern For Betty White

By Rebekah Black
Every time an elderly celebrity passes away, Twitter freaks out. Why? Because they don’t want death knocking on Betty White’s door.

Yes, Betty White is currently trending. People are now calling for Betty’s protection from the grim reaper. Keep in mind that she is 95-years-old and the last Golden Girl left, so we completely understand wanting to keep her safe.

Of course there is also concern for Morgan Freeman and Stan Lee. No need to worry though, as far as we know, Morgan, Stan, and Betty are all still alive and well.

 

