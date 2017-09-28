Hugh Hefner’s Death Sparks Concern For Betty White

Every time an elderly celebrity passes away, Twitter freaks out. Why? Because they don’t want death knocking on Betty White’s door.

Yes, Betty White is currently trending. People are now calling for Betty’s protection from the grim reaper. Keep in mind that she is 95-years-old and the last Golden Girl left, so we completely understand wanting to keep her safe.

Death has came for Hugh Hefner but i’ll be damned if it comes for Betty White pic.twitter.com/XRgLQJiuSN — justin (@JUSTlNW) September 28, 2017

😦 Hugh Hefner passed away… Betty White and Stan Lee better be bubble wrapped — Desaray (@DesarayRocha) September 28, 2017

When I saw that Hugh Hefner died then saw Betty White trending & seeing she’s trending for something else: pic.twitter.com/fzc03NUWL7 — Ju (@TheyCallMeJu_) September 28, 2017

I was worried about Betty White and Morgan Freeman dying. I never thought about Hugh Hefner pic.twitter.com/FN34Md1dUS — 👑 (@kaitlinwashere7) September 28, 2017

Omg!! Hugh Hefner died!! RIP please somebody go check on Betty White!!! pic.twitter.com/w4He4GDcLF — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) September 28, 2017

Oh Lord Hugh Hefner has died. 2017 better not mess with Betty White pic.twitter.com/soc78ok0mb — DKT (@darleneturner53) September 28, 2017

Of course there is also concern for Morgan Freeman and Stan Lee. No need to worry though, as far as we know, Morgan, Stan, and Betty are all still alive and well.