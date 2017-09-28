NFL Fans Are Burning Their Team Swag In Protest Of Kneeling

What is WRONG with people?? These people are only hurting their own bank accounts and they’re doing it on camera.

So many NFL fans are burning their own team swag and their season tickets because of the protests on Sunday. Glad that ALL of you can afford to just toss this stuff on a funeral pyre like that.

This guy got 17 million views on Facebook. There’s nothing “wrong” with them. They are using their First Amendment rights, same as the players. All they have to do is make sure they don’t violate the fire code.

Of that Redskins fan wasn’t the only one burning his gear.

Not to mention, some are burning their tickets.

That’s a lot of money down the drain, but hey…it’s your right to protest by burning all your stuff.