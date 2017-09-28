Pitbull Sent His Private Jet To Puerto Rico To Rescue Cancer Patients

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: cancer patients, Pitbull, Plane, private jet, Rescue
(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images For Univision)

We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support from people around the country after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. We have seen so much kindness, compassion, and people who have been more than willing to donate their time and money to help those in need.

While there is still need in Texas, it’s also amazing to see the kindness being spread to Puerto Rico as well. Jennifer Lopez has already donated $1 million. Oue own J.J. Barea took the Mavs’ plane filled with supplies to Puerto Rico. And now we have Pitbull, a native of Florida, who sent his own private jet to rescue cancer patients!

When asked about it, Pitbull was beyond humble telling the New York Daily News

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.”

Wow! Thank you Pitbull!

 

