Velcro, The Brand, Doesn’t Want You To Call The Generic Brand Velcro

By David Rancken
Filed Under: Brand, generic term, Lawyers, the velcro song, velcro

The Velcro song is currently trending on YouTube. Why? Well, because they don’t want you to call it “velcro”.

The Velcro Company actually wrote a song about using the word Velcro. In fact, they got their lawyers together to sing it. They do offer up an alternative name…hooks and loops. You know because that’s sooooooooooo much easier to say.

Velcro says Velcro isn’t a generic term, it’s their brand. Other similar examples are Kleenex and Scotch Tape, however no one just calls them by the generic term of tissues or adhesive tape.

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live