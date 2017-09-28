Velcro, The Brand, Doesn’t Want You To Call The Generic Brand Velcro

The Velcro song is currently trending on YouTube. Why? Well, because they don’t want you to call it “velcro”.

The Velcro Company actually wrote a song about using the word Velcro. In fact, they got their lawyers together to sing it. They do offer up an alternative name…hooks and loops. You know because that’s sooooooooooo much easier to say.

Velcro says Velcro isn’t a generic term, it’s their brand. Other similar examples are Kleenex and Scotch Tape, however no one just calls them by the generic term of tissues or adhesive tape.