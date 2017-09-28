Your “Smart” Appliances and Devices Are Susceptible To Hacking

If you have a “smart” refrigerator, vacuum, toaster, or other “smart” device, you have an increased risk… of being hacked!

Devices connected to the internet have an increased risk of malware getting in and really causing a mess to more than just your milk!

Pasadena Star-News reports researchers have learned hackers or perhaps government agencies can track a person’s actions by sifting through data from devices connected on-line.

Imagine your refrigerator helping a criminal creep on you!?

Currently, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) and and other members of the U.S. Senate Cybersecurity Caucaus are sponsoring legislation that would require heightened security on all internet-connected devices and appliances… that are purchased by the U.S. government.

An example of the above is a case against the WeVibe, in which customers didn’t approve and appreciate their texts, chats and usage info being recorded and saved by the company. That ended in a $3.75 million settlement.

Due to the popularity of controlling devices via phone apps, doing so enables companies to sift, save and sell transmitted data. Gardner notes many gadgets manufactured in other countries have little or no security at ALL!

