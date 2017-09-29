Reviews: “American Made” (Tom Cruise) – “The Battle Of The Sexes” (Emma Stone/Steve Carrell)

American Made – Rated R

Barry Seal, a TWA pilot, is recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central America and soon finds himself in charge of one of the biggest covert CIA operations in the history of the United States that spawned the birth of the Medellin cartel and eventually almost brought down the Reagan White House with the Iran Contra scandal.

Critics: according to a general consensus from rottentomatoes.com, “American Made‘s fast-and-loose attitude with its real-life story mirrors the cavalier — and delightfully watchable — energy Tom Cruise gives off in the leading role. 86% LIKE”

Blake: my sources say this based on a true story mystery, suspense, drama, and comedy, puts Tom Cruise into a character unlike many he’s previously played. In this case, it’s a good thing, and that, plus the Tom Cruise smile, puts him back into the winner’s circle at the box-office!

Battle Of The Sexes – Rated PG-13

In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennismatch between women’s World #1 Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the Battle Of The Sexes and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world. As the rivalry between King and Riggs kicked into high gear, off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. The fiercely private King was not only championing for equality, but also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, as her friendship with Marilyn Barnett (Andrea Riseborough) developed. And Riggs, one of the first self-made media-age celebrities, wrestled with his gambling demons, at the expense of his family and wife Priscilla (Elisabeth Shue). Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis court, sparking discussions in bedrooms and boardrooms that continue to reverberate today.

Critics: “Battle of the Sexes turns real-life events into a crowd-pleasing, well-acted dramedy that ably entertains while smartly serving up a volley of present-day parallels. 86% LIKE“, according to a general consensus from : “Battle of the Sexes turns real-life events into a crowd-pleasing, well-acted dramedy that ably entertains while smartly serving up a volley of present-day parallels.“, according to a general consensus from rottentomatoes.com

Blake: my sources say the this re-telling of the 70s based Battle Of The Sexes tennis match between Billy Jean King and Bobby Riggs is equally relevant today, taking into consideration the continuing battle of the sexes in politics, sports, etc. Emma Stone and Steve Carrell give excellent performances in this entertaining, funny and thought provoking drama sports comedy.

Wow! A weekend with (2) good movies, and we’re not even into the Holiday Season movies yet.

Enjoy!