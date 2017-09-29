98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Sept 29-Oct. 1

If you’re ready for baseball, the old west, a car show, a Cowboys rally, Korean culture, Polynesian culture, the State Fair of Texas, and/or the Dallas Arboretum, then you’re ready for 98.K-LUV’s #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland A’s – 7:05p – Globe Life Park

Friday & Saturday

Lewisville Western Days at Old Town Lewisville

Lewisville’s Western Days festival offers two days of great family fun, including main stage headliners Turnpike Troubadours on Friday, Sept. 29, and Randy Rogers Band on Saturday, Sept. 30. Admission is free with at ticket between the hours of 5-7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. However, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights, free tickets will no longer be redeemable, and a $10 admission fee applies to everyone except children under 10.

For additional information, please contact 972-219-3401.

Friday – Sunday

Good Guys 25th Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway – meet 98.7K-LUV‘s overnight nut Jim Zippo there, Sat. 1-3pm!

Saturday

Dallas Cowboy Rally Day at AT&T Stadium

According to their website, “Rally Days give NFL fans an experience of a lifetime the day prior to Cowboys home games. Enjoy activities on the same field that both teams will play on the next day, get a behind the scenes tour of AT&T Stadium and so much more.”

2017 World Arirang Korean Fall Festival at 2529 FM 1827

Their website notes, “Biggest event WAAC’s Fall Festival coming up. We’ll show Korean Traditional Dances, Songs,Traditional games,K-Pop and more!! Bring your own chair! It’ll be fun!”

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland A’s – 7:05p – Globe Life Park

Saturday

Polynesian Festival at Traders Village

Their website notes, “The South Pacific comes to Traders Village on Saturday, September 30th, with a celebration of the culture and food of the Samoan, Tongan, Fijian, and Hawaiian islands.

The Ke Anuenue Musicians and Dancers are well known throughout the state of Texas for their live revue of Polynesian entertainment. The dances performed are all done with authentic costumes from the South Sea islands. Finishing out the afternoon of entertainment will be Poly Hwy. This popular band takes charge in promoting the island music with big named Polynesian artists as Fiji, Local Culture, and Drew Breezy. Delicious Kalua Pork over steamed rice, macaroni salad, and fresh fruit salad will be sold starting at 11am.

This great food and the amazing line up of entertainers will perform under the Big Red Patio starting at 12 noon. Admission to this event and Traders Village is FREE and it’s just $4.00 to park. Traders Village is centrally located just minutes from Six Flags over Texas, off Highway 360 on Mayfield Road.

For more info call 972-647-2331.”

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland A’s – 7:05p – Globe Life Park

Sunday

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium – 12noon – watch on FOX.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland A’s – 2:05p – Globe Life Park

Now – Oct. 22

State Fair Of Texas at Fair Park

Autumn At The Arboretum at Dallas Arboretum

Per their website, “Highlighting The Wonderful World of Oz as our theme in 2017, our fall festival is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall’s favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming plants, and our internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden. Don’t miss this amazing festival and be sure to bring your camera. It is breathtaking color at every turn.”

