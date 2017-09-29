Check Out This 1977 Ad For The Playboy Club Of Dallas

(Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

With the passing of Hugh Hefner, all these Playboy memories have started resurfacing. In fact, you may not know that Dallas was actually home to a Playboy Club.

Back in 1977, Hef and his bunnies opened a club on Central Expressway in Dallas. The club offered entertainment, lunch, dinner, private functions, and of course the bunnies were there seven nights a week. You also had to have a special club key to get in.

Here’s the ad for the Grand Opening in July of 1977…

MBmqDSN Check Out This 1977 Ad For The Playboy Club Of Dallas

Can you believe this was an actual ad in the newspaper! And you had call or write a letter to get your club key!!!

