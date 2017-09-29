“Dallas Sucks” Beer?

The Weyerbacher Brewing company of Pennsylvania wants you to know, “Dallas Sucks.”

Well, that’s the name of their newest beer, which the company’s website notes was created “for tailgating in parking lots, celebrating first downs, and big hits”, as reported by CBS 11.

Weyerbacher said on the first day the beer went on sale, it sold out!

Weyerbacher has a good sense of humor and notes, “If you’re a Dallas fan, I hope you take this as what it is — a little good natured ribbing by a fan.” In fact, a portion of the ‘Dallas Sucks’ proceeds are being donated to the American Red Cross for the cleanup efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

Weyerbacher also said, ““We take football seriously, but we also take caring for our fellow Americans seriously.”

Good to know Weyerbacher has a sense of humor and a sense of giving to those in need.

Meanwhile, back the DFW think tank, wonder what local brewers are thinking about creating with the word “Pennsylvania” or “Philly” attached to it?… 🙂